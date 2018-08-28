Unofficial results: Andeen, Dembow and Thomasson are council front runners

Aug 28th, 2018 · by · Comments:

Paradise Valley Town Hall is at 6401 E. Lincoln Drive. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

Unofficial results show Ellen Andeen, Paul Dembow and Anna Thomasson are the front runners for the Paradise Valley Town Council at the Aug. 28 election.

Vice Mayor Jerry Bien-Willner was also elected to serve as mayor. He was running unopposed.

The race for three town council seats was sought by residents Ellen Andeen, James Anton, Paul Dembow and Anna Thomasson.

Unofficial results posted by the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office at 8 p.m. Aug. 28 show each candidate received:

  • Ms. Andeen: 1,363 ballots cast;
  • Mr. Anton: 1,119 ballots cast;
  • Mr. Dembow: 1,262 ballots cast; and
  • Ms. Thomasson: 1,367 ballots cast.

A total of 2,443 ballots were cast, the recorder’s office states.

Final results will be available after 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 31, according to the Town of Paradise Valley.

The new mayor and council members will take office on Jan. 10, 2019.

Tags · · · · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie