Unofficial results: Andeen, Dembow and Thomasson are council front runners

Unofficial results show Ellen Andeen, Paul Dembow and Anna Thomasson are the front runners for the Paradise Valley Town Council at the Aug. 28 election.

Vice Mayor Jerry Bien-Willner was also elected to serve as mayor. He was running unopposed.

The race for three town council seats was sought by residents Ellen Andeen, James Anton, Paul Dembow and Anna Thomasson.

Unofficial results posted by the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office at 8 p.m. Aug. 28 show each candidate received:

Ms. Andeen: 1,363 ballots cast;

Mr. Anton: 1,119 ballots cast;

Mr. Dembow: 1,262 ballots cast; and

Ms. Thomasson: 1,367 ballots cast.

A total of 2,443 ballots were cast, the recorder’s office states.

Final results will be available after 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 31, according to the Town of Paradise Valley.

The new mayor and council members will take office on Jan. 10, 2019.