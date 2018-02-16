United States Tennis names Ferris coordinator of the year

The United States Tennis Association Southwest Section has honored Kelly Ferris, a Town of Paradise Valley resident, as the Local League Coordinator of the Year at its awards and Hall of Fame ceremony held earlier this month in Scottsdale.
The mission of the United States Tennis Association Southwest Section is to promote and develop tennis in the Southwest by servicing the needs of the playing public and encouraging the growth of tennis by administering programming, support and guidance and serving as a source for comprehensive information on tennis, according to a press release.
Each year the USTA Southwest Section holds its annual awards and Hall of Fame ceremony, and new this year is the award to honor a local league coordinator that fulfills the mission of the USTA Southwest Section. According to the leadership of the organization, Ms.Ferris has gone above and beyond in meeting these requirements.
“Kelly has been with USTA Central Arizona since July 2016 and was directly responsible for the single largest increase in participation in our local tennis leagues in USTA Central Arizona history. It was the 4th largest increase in the country out of nearly 320 local leagues,” said Matt Gleason, executive director of USTA Central Arizona. “Her passion for tennis and growing the game of tennis have proven to be a winning combination for USTA Central Arizona.”