TPVWA members hold annual holiday luncheon, donates 4K to charity

The Town of Paradise Valley Women’s Association recently donated more than $4,000 to The Joy Bus. Members shown are: Cathy Davis, TPVWA philanthropy chair; Jennifer Caraway – founder, The Joy Bus; Kristen Horstman – board member, The Joy Bus; Joni DiMino – president, TPVWA. (Submitted photo)

The Town of Paradise Valley Women’s Association recently held its annual holiday luncheon at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn.

Members donated more than $4,000, which equates to 400 meals, to The Joy Bus, a non-profit organization that delivers healthy meals and compassion to homebound cancer patients at no charge, according to a press release.

The organization was founded in 2011 by chef and Food Network “Chopped” champion Jennifer Caraway who began preparing homemade treats for her friend Joy during her battle with ovarian cancer, the release said of Joy’s legacy that lives on through The Joy Bus.

The Town of Paradise Valley Women’s Association helps facilitate and promote neighborhood friendships for women who live in the town, the release added, welcoming residents to join in the monthly luncheon.

