Town settles with Riester family following sewage civil suit

Town of Paradise Valley council members unanimously approved a “conditional settlement” with Tim and Mirja Riester regarding a sewage backup that happened to their home two years ago.

Mirja and Tim Riester (Submitted photos)

After ongoing pending litigation and recent mediation, all members at the Sept. 26 Town Council meeting voted in favor of paying an “anticipated” $1,000 out-of-pocket deductible on the town’s insurance policy; and having the town’s insurance cover the remaining balance, along with the City of Scottsdale to settle the sewage case.

The Town’s attorney, Andrew Miller, said the Riester settlement will be shared equally amongst both the town and the City of Scottsdale. And, the settlement will be completely done when Scottsdale signs off on their part “in a week or two.”

“This has not gone to the Scottsdale council yet,” Mr. Miller said during the public meeting.

While the amount that the town itself will pay out-of-pocket for the Riester settlement is only its $1,000 deductible and the larger amount paid will come equally from the town’s insurer, its risk pool, and the City of Scottsdale, the town manager was authorized to process the couple’s settlement by paying the town’s deductible on the claim “provided that the City of Scottsdale executes the settlement agreement at the same time,” according to the city staff report.

The Scottsdale City Council has scheduled to address the Reister settlement at its regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 15, where it will consider authorizing a settlement in the amount of $175,000.

Scottsdale City Council initially denied a $1 million request from the Paradise Valley couple and approved instead $50,000 toward resolving pending litigation involving the sewage backup at the May 21 meeting since the plaintiffs’ request an “unrealistic picture of what their true legal damages are,” according to a previous staff report.

But, the Riesters rejected the $50,000 amount since the damages to their formerly appraised $1.8 million home and legal costs were “much higher” since they paid for temporary housing, packing, storage and relocation fees, in addition to the civil engineering, plumbing, appraisal, architecture and general contractor costs.

Meanwhile, the municipalities and the couple implored the assistance of “a mediation a number of months back and they continued to work with the parties,” said Mr. Miller.

The non-negotiating factor remained, however, that an intergovernmental agreement existed between the Town of Paradise Valley and Scottsdale to provide certain sewer maintenance and collection services to the Town of Paradise Valley.

Manhole seeping sewage in front of Riester property in July 2017.

Both municipalities shared responsibility for the backup in the main sewer as a result of a collapsed rain guard from a manhole cover in July of 2017 when sewage backed up in the “lateral collection system for the Riester property and up their drains, causing flooding in three rooms” inside the house, as described in a previous staff report.

Thousands of gallons of raw human sewage and wastewater flooded the couple’s domain after a Town of Paradise Valley-owned and operated sewage system malfunctioned.

The City of Scottsdale allegedly concluded that a “rain guard,” designed to prevent storm water from entering the sewer through manholes, fell into the main sewage line and clogged the system.

Thus, the Riesters began a long “clean up” process from submitting receipts and costs to the municipalities for reimbursement to eventually filing a lawsuit against the City of Scottsdale and the Town of Paradise Valley for more than $1 million dollars in damages.

“While we are making progress on the sewage issue with the Town of Paradise Valley, we are still waiting for the City of Scottsdale’s response. We remain hopeful for a positive outcome,” said Mr. Riester, principal/CEO of Phoenix-based RIESTER, in a statement to the Independent on Oct. 1.

Following the sewage flood, the Riesters raised the foundation of their home to avoid future sewage flooding with the help of engineers and contractors to lift the property higher than all the nearby manholes.

They sought reimbursement for decreased property value, as well as repair and displacement costs.

Home repair estimates were more than $250,000 and the property’s value had diminished by $800,000 as a result of the sewage events, as previously stated by the Riesters.

The couple lived in their home for 16 years and had completely remodeled it in 2015.