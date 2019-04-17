Town of Paradise Valley named third safest in Arizona

The Town of Paradise Valley has been named among the safest communities in Arizona. (Independent Newsmedia/Josh Martinez)

The National Council for Home Safety and Security released its top safest cities in Arizona for 2018, with Paradise Valley being among the listed municipalities.



It was the only municipality to be listed within the Phoenix Metropolitan Area, according to a press release.



In 2017 the Paradise Valley Police Department began DDACTS — also known as Data Driven Approach to Crime and Traffic — program set around a zone at north Tatum Boulevard and east Lincoln Drive intersection.



“DDACTS attempts to identify areas where higher volumes of traffic accidents and crimes overlap and directs additional high visibility enforcement efforts to those locations,” Paradise Valley Lt. Michael Cole said.



As a result, a reduction in traffic collisions and an increase in criminal apprehensions have enhanced safety over the last three-years within Paradise Valley, the press release stated.



Additionally, the Paradise Valley Police Department offers a free home security review to residents which will help enhance the security of their home.

The review is unique to the needs of each residence and will explore how changes in environmental design can deter criminal activity, expose residents to technologies previously unknown, and help change habits in the household to make each residence a safer place to live.



For information on Arizona’s safest cities from the National Council for Home Safety and Security please visit their website at alarms.org/safest-cities-in-arizona.