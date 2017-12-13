Town of Paradise Valley is looking for a few good volunteers

The Town of Paradise Valley is seeking residents interested in sharing their time and experience by volunteering to serve on a town committee.
The Town of Paradise Valley has a proud tradition of volunteer service.
In addition to the all-volunteer mayor, town council, and municipal court judges, more than 50 residents donate their time to serve on various committees, commissions and boards. There is one vacancy on the Planning Commission and two vacancies on the Advisory Committee on Public Safety, according to Town Clerk Duncan Miller.
The Planning Commission provides recommendations on a wide array of land-use issues; including: subdivision plats, lot splits, zoning ordinance amendments, special-use permits, and General Plan amendments.
Commissioners also serve rotating assignments on the Hillside Building Committee. It is made up of seven members who serve three-year terms, which in this case extends until March 2020.
The Commission meets twice per month and requires the greatest time commitment of all the committees, commissions, and boards.
ACOPS assists the police department and community resource officer in engaging the community in a public dialogue on issues relevant to public safety, including prevention, enforcement, awareness, and community/victim outreach.
The Committee meets bi-monthly. The terms will run through March 2019.
Applications may be completed at the town’s website — paradisevalleyaz.gov — or you may submit a resume and cover letter to the Town Clerk’s Office, 6401 E. Lincoln Drive.
The application deadline is January 8, 2018.