Town alarm monitoring opens to new subscribers

The Paradise Valley Police Department is at 6433 E. Lincoln Drive. (File photo)

During a Wednesday, May 1 Coffee with a Cop, Mayor Jerry Bien-Willner and Chief of Police Peter Wingert announced that after more than a four-year hiatus the Town of Paradise Valley Police Alarm Monitoring program will begin to accept new subscribers.

Alarm Analyst Kim Stiteler also provided safety tips and an overview to residents on the police alarm monitoring service, according to a press release.

Paradise Valley has offered a police alarm monitoring service to residents since 1984 but stopped taking new subscribers to enhance the program’s redundancy plan and ensure uninterrupted monitoring service to subscribers.

In 2018, the town contracted with Dynamark Monitoring to house the monitoring receivers and provide full redundancy for the local program.

The details of the monitoring service gave the mayor, chief of police and several councilmembers the peace of mind needed to confidently reopen the service for residents with a sustainable infrastructure and service model for many years to come.

Through the program, when an alarm activates at a resident’s house, the signal is routed to and processed by our dispatch center. This eliminates the middle-man service that alarm companies provide.

When the town’s dispatchers receive an alarm activation, they will determine if an emergency response is needed and send out emergency resources as necessary.

Residents who wish to become subscribers to the program can stop by the administration window at the Police Department 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday to fill out a residential alarm Monitoring agreement as well as an alarm subscriber information sheet.

The police department will provide alarm monitoring services; however, residents will need to contract with an alarm technician they trust to install and service their system. The service is offered on a month-to-month contract with a subscription rate of $35-$50 per month.

Alarm monitoring signage is available to all residents for $4 a sign as a deterrent. Stickers are free. More information on the prices and fees can be found on the town’s website under the alarm monitoring page.

Whether a resident is a subscriber or have an alarm company monitoring their home, an alarm system is a vital deterrent in preventing burglaries and providing fire and EMS services to one’s home if someone is not able to call 911, a release states.

To prevent any unnecessary delays in help arriving, it is important to regularly test a system, check doors and windows to make sure they are secure, and keep your contact list updated with your alarm monitoring company.

As of Jan. 1, residents will receive a false alarm assessment of $100 for the second and any additional false alarm responses in the calendar year. An alarm response is considered false if the responding officers do not believe there was any attempt to gain entry into the premise.

Alarm activations due to unsecured doors and windows, unsecured pets who have free roam of the house or guests and workers who trip the alarm are still considered a false alarm.

For more information on how to prevent these false alarm assessments, you can review the false alarm reduction document on the Alarm Monitoring page of the town’s website.