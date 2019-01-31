To mill or overlay? Array of Paradise Valley roadwork to commence

It is nearing time for annual roadway work, which will affect three areas of Paradise Valley this spring.

On Jan. 24, the Paradise Valley Town Council unanimously approved the implementation of the fiscal year 2018-19 Pavement Maintenance Program by authorizing a payment of $1,560,478.22 to M.R. Tanner. The vote took place during a regular business meeting at Town Hall, 6401 E. Lincoln Drive.

The three areas to be completed this year are known within municipal hallways as districts 13, 10 and 15. Their regions are:

Maintenance district 13: Invergordon Road east to 56th Street and Doubletree Ranch Road north to Mountain View Road;

Maintenance district 10: Tomahawk Trail south to Crystal Lane and 52nd Street west to Charles Drive;

Maintenance district 15: Caron Drive south to Doubletree Ranch Road and Invergordon Road east to Scottsdale Road.

The town aims to keep all streets in each district on the same pavement maintenance program, according to Public Works Superintendent Jerry Cooper.

“We try to apply surface treatments to three districts annually with our allotted budget, and any monies left over goes toward surface treatments on a collector or minor arterial,” he said.

“Our goal is to reach a 25-year-life-cycle after an asphalt mill and overlay, this is how we achieve these goals. It starts by applying the right surface treatment at the right time to maximize the surface life of a roadway.”

Planned work

Mr. Cooper says the town obtains the current roadway condition information by collecting street surface data every five years. At the time of the meeting, the town was in the process of collecting that data using a van that tests the road and collects observations on conditions of pavement surface, as well as digital imaging.

Once the road surface test is completed, streets are assigned a pavement condition index rating from 0 to 100; based on the rating, staff determines which pavement treatments are required.

District 13 has a rating of 51; district 10 has a rating of 86; and district 15 has a rating of 86, Mr. Cooper said.

Paradise Valley maintains 145 linear miles of streets; and the town is divided into 15 different maintenance districts. Each district has an average of 9.4 linear miles of roadway, Mr. Cooper says.

For district 13, staff has recommended a full mill and 1.5-inch asphalt overlay, and update six American Disability’s Act curb ramp modifications. The ramp updates will be completed prior to the street work. The cost will be $1,106,970.

In district 10, staff has recommended the streets require crack seal and high density mineral bond surface treatment, called “Polymer Modified Masterseal.”

District 15 is recommended to require crack seal and the same high density mineral bond surface treatment.

The cost for districts 10 and 15 will be $453,509.

Crack seal in districts 10 and 15 is scheduled to begin in February, with an estimated completion date of March. The application of surface seal for those two districts will begin in March, with an estimated completion in May.

District 13’s asphalt mill and overlay will begin in April, with an estimated completion in June.

Residents should receive a letter with a map and schedule about the pavement maintenance. Mr. Cooper says advanced warning signs will be put up about two weeks prior to each project, in addition to door hangers about 72 hours prior to the start of the project.

Mr. Cooper says moving forward, the annual pavement maintenance program will include the identification of possible conduit installation locations.

“The installation of conduit could be scheduled to coincide with future pavement maintenance projects, while streets are exposed for mill and overlay work, if areas of need are identified,” Mr. Cooper said. “Public works will work with IT and other departments as needed, to identify possible areas for conduit locations.”

Deputy Town Manager Dawn Marie Buckland noted that the reference to fiber and conduit is an acknowledgment of the cellular task force under way.

“Recognizing that in the future we’ll be wanting to look at opportunities where there are priorities to put the conduit or fiber in place,” she said. “So that’s just an informational piece, that’s not a part of the projects that you see before you today, but it’s an acknowledgment that will be a consideration for future projects.”

Ms. Buckland said town officials are currently looking at cost for those conduit and fiber projects and determining what types of trenching needs to occur.

‘Best streets in the Valley’

Vice Mayor Scott Moore called Paradise Valley streets the best streets in the Valley, and Councilman Paul Dembow agreed.

“I know one of the things we discussed, because of how the Doubletree Ranch Road project went and the hierarchy of capital improvement projects — are we looking at this as part of a larger scope of capital improvement projects, because I totally agree with vice mayor that our roads are in good condition and keeping them in good condition is of value to our town,” Mr. Dembow said.

Public Works Director Brent Skoglund said the department meets on a constant basis with the engineering department about CIP projects and future projects.

“We coordinate with them on future plans and street resurfacing projects,” Mr. Skoglund said.

Following up on Mr. Dembow’s inquiry, Councilwoman Julie Pace asked if there is a long list of roadway projects housed somewhere.

“We are currently re-analyzing all of our assets, once all of that is compiled there will be a five year plan put in place. We will have that in late February, early March,” Mr. Cooper said, noting that town officials are working on getting that list online for residents to view.

Ms. Pace said having the list online would be helpful to show residents who question why their street isn’t being repaired.

“One thing down the road, not to make extra work, but what would be nice if it’s possible and easy to do is someday to learn about how many roads have never been done,” Ms. Pace said. “We get that question — I don’t think our road’s ever been done — I’m just curious how many roads do we have that have never been touched?”

