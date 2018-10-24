Tip a cop: El Chorro hosts Paradise Valley police fundraiser

The Paradise Valley Police Dream Team is hosting a “Tip a Cop” event at El Chorro Monday, Oct. 29, to raise funds for Special Olympics Arizona.

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Paradise Valley Police Department officers will serve as celebrity waiters and donate their tips to the Special Olympics.

El Chorro, 5550 E. Lincoln Drive in Paradise Valley, is hosting the Dream Team in support of raising $25,000 for their Over the Edge event in December. El Chorro will match donations during the time frame made online or in person, up to $5,000.

This is the last fundraiser for the Paradise Valley Police Dream Team for their Over the Edge event on Dec. 8 at the CityScape Building in Downtown Phoenix.

The Dream Team is 21 members strong comprised of residents, a council member, students, and members of the police force along with friends and family who are all attempting to raise a goal of $25,000.

Patrons who donate $20 or more can enter into a local raffle and chance to win a resort package by visiting: https://give.classy.org/PVPDDreamTeam.

All donations are 100 percent tax deductible and go towards supporting the vision and mission of Special Olympics Arizona.

There are approximately 22,000 athletes within the state of Arizona. Over the Edge allows the Dream Team to be in their shoes for this one moment. The funds raised will help the athletes through their challenges all year long through programs and services provided by Special Olympics Arizona. If anyone should be interested in joining the Dream Team next year contact Officer Steven McGhee at 480-348-3567.

Additional upcoming events to support their fundraising efforts include Fuel of Dreams: 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25 at Fry’s, 13775 N. 40th St. The event w ill feature PVPD officers pumping motorists gas.