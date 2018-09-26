The Villas at Cheney Estates application nears final approval

The Villas at Cheney Estates is once again in front of Paradise Valley Town Council as the project is nearing completion of the municipal application process.

On Sept. 13, details of the applicant’s request to approve the final plat to develop eight residential lots on 9.6 acres at the northwest corner of Northern Avenue and Scottsdale Road was presented to council in a work study session.

Senior Planner Paul Michaud prefaced his presentation to council by noting that this work session was to receive any comments from council on the final plat, and to look at the final landscaping and perimeter walls.

The council had little to say on the presentation.

On May 31, the council amended the final plat process, to skip the Planning Commission if the plat complies with municipal conditions.

Back in September 2016, Paradise Valley residents and real estate professionals Geoffrey Edmunds and Rod Cullum teamed-up with prominent zoning attorney Doug Jorden to submit plans for a residential subdivision on behalf of Town Triangle LLC.

Initially, the plans called for eight single-story homes on a 4.4-acre piece of land, but last December the Planning Commission recommended denial of a major General Plan Amendment that would have increased the parcel’s residential density.

However, the Commission did give the applicant more time by continuing to consider five other requests. The Town Council voted to continue with the General Plan amendment in December, but Mr. Michaud said the request was withdrawn.

After several public meetings, the applicants acquired more acreage from the nearby golf course, which made it no longer necessary for a General Plan amendment, according to town officials.

Since last summer, the development’s plans have been amended to be a cluster plan approach.

“When we look at final plat compliance, obviously we look back to what the preliminary plat was. A lot of the things we look at roadways, walls, we look at during preliminary plat process,” Mr. Michaud said.

“Condition one is the final plat needs to be in substantial compliance with the preliminary plat. I think if you look at the comparison between the preliminary plat and final plat, it’s almost identical in dimensions and everything else. Staff would say it’s in substantial compliance.”

Other conditions Mr. Michaud covered included a 100-year assured water supply, a subdivision wall and landscaping plan approval, a copy of CC&Rs and a drainage hydrology report.

“They are wrapping up on their letter of map revision, the final portion of that,” Mr. Michaud said of FEMA paperwork.

“They’re hoping to have that prior to your approval but we certainly would need that prior to recordation.”

The certificate of assured water supply from the applicant is expected in September, Mr. Michaud said at the time.

Town Council action is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 11 or Oct. 25 at Town Hall, 6401 E. Lincoln Drive.

