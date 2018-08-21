The Transition to Adulthood Program honors Jeff Flancer for his support

The Transition to Adulthood Program honored long-time program supporter, Jeff Flancer, for his commitment and financial assistance.

The Transition to Adulthood Program, a program of Jewish Family & Children’s Service, is for ages 15-21 who need help preparing for the future, according to a press release.

In addition to working with former and current foster care teens, the program assists adolescents with behavioral health conditions, stated the release.

According to Jessica Woodruff, program director, there are thousands of men and women who are released from foster care every year upon turning 18, without the support they need.

“We work one-on-one with clients to develop personal relationships that let these young adults know someone is on their side,” said Ms. Woodruff said in a prepared statement. “A support system is a major asset when preparing for the road ahead, and through group sessions and activities we connect teens with others going through similar situations so they can share experiences and back each other up.”

In 2014, Mr. Flancer made a commitment to Jewish Family & Children’s Service programs following his son’s death, the release detailed, adding that his son, Max, suffered from mental health issues during the last few years of his life.

“This is a way to honor Max and help other teens and other families so that their fates might prove more favorable,” said Mr. Flancer in a prepared statement.