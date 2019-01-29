The Pet Club Arcadia opens with a new look, services and programs

Locally-owned and Arizona-based premium pet retailer The Pet Club has opened its first new concept store in Arcadia.

Part of the company’s re-branding mission to “spread more pet love” throughout its stores and in local communities, according to a press release noting that the new store concept is a one-stop destination for pet needs.

The Pet Club Arcadia, 3545 E. Indian School Road in Phoenix, has premium pet supplies, wellness and grooming services in the new 4,855 square-foot location that serves as the company’s flagship model for future store updates, the release said. The modern look has easy-to-navigate retail space.

“Pets are family,” Dr. Robyn Jaynes, vice president of Services for The Pet Club, said in a prepared statement. “Our vision for The Pet Club is to be a one-stop shop for premium pet food, products, grooming, training and wellness services that promote healthy and happy lives for our pets.”

The Pet Club Arcadia will offer a selection of pet supplies, natural and nutrition-science food, full-service grooming and The Pet Club’s state-of-the-art veterinary Med Center clinic. Top-to-bottom redesign of the brand also includes an updated customer-friendly website.

“Pet play and community socializing were a huge consideration in designing our new stores,” said The Pet Club Marketing Manager Stephanie Miller in a prepared statement.

“We wanted to create a store experience where pets and their owners could shop for premium pet supplies, socialize and play and ultimately enhance the lives of pets and their owners with a caring atmosphere of community.”

The Pet Club caters to various pet lifestyles and unique needs including farm and ranch supplies in rural locations, the release stated.

In addition to its grooming and retail, The Pet Club Arcadia will launch drop-in day care and pet training in late spring, the release noted. Individualized and group-training will be available as well as specialty programs and courses for pets and parents alike.

According to the American Pet Products Association, American consumers spent more than $70B on their pets in the last year, a statistic that shows the priority pet owners place on providing their loyal companions with the happiest, healthiest life possible.

Seventy percent of U.S. households own a pet with more than 60.2 million households include dogs as family members and nearly 47.1 million households include cats, the release added.