The Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton celebrates with ribbon cutting

The Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton, the newest hotel in downtown Phoenix, recently celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting.

Operations officially began in early May with the hotel opening its doors to guests a week ahead of schedule, according to a press release about the ceremony held on July 9 that attracted representatives from Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc., North Central Group, Visit Phoenix, and Mortenson who each made remarks.

NCG hosted a raffle with proceeds benefitting UMOM New Day Centers, a non-profit organization based in Phoenix that supports struggling families across the Valley, the release added.

Others recognized at the grand opening were PK Architects for designing the hotel and Design Force for its interior design in creating a hotel experience unique to Arizona, noted the release, describing features including a bar and lounge, business center, meeting spaces, fitness center, and food service.

“We couldn’t be happier with the outcome of the Hampton Inn & Suites Phoenix Downtown. From the relationships we have built with Apple Hospitality REIT, NCG, and the City of Phoenix, to collaborating with the entire design and construction team, it was a great project to be a part of,” said Mortenson Director of Real Estate Development George Forristall in a prepared statement. “Throughout the process, the City of Phoenix was very accommodating to make this project a reality and we appreciate their contribution to support the growth in downtown Phoenix.”

Located 77 E. Polk Street, the new 11-story, 210-key limited-service hotel is adjacent to the Arizona State University Downtown Campus and is in walking distance of the Phoenix Convention Center, the release stated.

Mortenson, the developer and general contractor, sold the property to a subsidiary of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. for $44 million in May.

The hotel is Mortenson’s first development project in downtown Phoenix, as well as Hilton’s first Hampton Inn & Suites downtown; and is managed by North Central Group, the release noted.