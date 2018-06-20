The Giving Group Arizona awards $7,700 Impact Award to The Joy Bus

The Giving Group Arizona announces The Joy Bus as this quarter’s recipient of the $7,700 Impact Award for providing hot meals and smiles.

Founded in 2011 in memory of its namesake, who struggled with the side-effects of cancer and ultimately succumbing to the disease, the group’s intent is to provide a hot meal and compassion said to “brighten” someone’s day, according to a press release.

Millions of cancer patients are left to fend for themselves during this turning point in their lives, the release added.

“Our goal is to make our Valley a happier, tastier place, one meal at a time by delivering delicious meals and caring conversations to cancer patients ” said The Joy Bus founder Jennifer Caraway in a prepared statement. “Summers can be a little slow around here, but that doesn’t mean our clients’ needs for fresh delicious meals decrease, so this gift from The Giving Group AZ could not have come at a better time and we are so grateful!”

The Joy Bus relieves the burden on families by providing healthy meals specified to meet patrons’ needs, delivering quality meals to the doorstep in addition to a smiling face, the release said.

“The Giving Group concept is simple; each member of the TGGAZ makes a $100 donation through the Giving Group website each quarter and the accumulated funds are awarded to a different local non-profit of the members’ choice, four times per year,” Giving Group founder Brian Yampolsky said in a prepared statement. “This quarter’s selection of The Joy Bus Diner perfectly illustrates what we’re all about, amplified giving that makes a significant impact for a local non-profit.”

The Joy Bus is a not for profit organization that relieves the daily struggles of homebound cancer patients with a fresh “chef-inspired meal and a friendly face,” the release noted

For more information, visit: thejoybusdiner.com.