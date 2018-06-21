The Art of Sound Experience showcases luxurious living from architecture to audio

Architecture, audio, art, contemporary design were among highlights of The Art of Sound Experience – a luxury symposium held May 29-June 1.

The setting for the Phoenix event was at Frank Lloyd Wright’s The Norman Lykes House as its unique, round shape and acoustical environment accompanied a theme surrounding visionaries, icons and innovators, according to a press release.

Exploring origins of architecture through the philosophies of Frank Lloyd Wright along with pioneers and leaders in the luxury industry was among topics for the symposium, exhibition and immersive experiences that attracted worldwide influencers along with notable locals to experience Arizona’s “unique brand of luxury,” said the release.

Curated by a team of industry leaders and influential global design brands, the event showcased contemporary architecture and its impact on mediums of art and design, the release stated.

Past, present and future interpretations of iconic ideas and technologies through immersive experiences were used to invoke all of the senses, the release detailed.

“The Art of Sound experience was an idea conceptualized to showcase the ultimate in ultra-high end living and home design,” said LMC Home Entertainment Founder Mike Ware in a prepared statement. “Our vision was to create an immersive experience where luxury influencers and VIPs could experience the very best in sound, interior design, art, architecture at a luxury property that is an icon of modern architecture and design.”

The event, featuring the “best of ultra-luxury living” with new collections, products and technologies in home audio, furnishings and interior design, was presented by Legendary Music Cinema and Home Entertainment of Scottsdale, along with high-end audio brands including McIntosh Laboratory.

Guests experienced sound systems ranging from $10,000 each to more than $250,000 for a special edition set demonstrated throughout the event, the release added.