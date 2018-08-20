The Arizona Watercolor show features 40 paintings through Nov. 29

The Arizona Watercolor show featuring 40 paintings will range from transparent watercolor and gouache to acrylic and colored inks.

The annual fall show, hosted by members of the Arizona Watercolor Association, is 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday from Sept. 7 to Nov. 29, at the University Club in Phoenix, 39 E. Monte Vista Road, according to a press release.

Reservations can be made until Oct. 5 to attend a reception on Oct. 11; from 5:30 to 6 p.m., artists will be available to talk about their work. The juror, Canadian artist Jean Pederson, author of “Expressive Portraits,” will demonstrate her painting techniques.

A variety of white surfaces used include various papers and plastic sheets, the release described, noting landscapes, portraits, impressionist and abstract paintings by some of the state’s top artists.

Awards will be presented and paintings are for sale during the show and will be available Nov. 30, the release added.

Call 602-254-5408 by Oct. 5 to attend the free reception.