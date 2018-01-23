Telephone poll paints picture of support for single-hauler contract in Paradise Valley

A proposal to allow one Paradise Valley trash collection license — otherwise known locally as the single-hauler proposal — is supported by 59 percent of town residents according to a new survey from Public Opinion Strategies.
The poll was commissioned by Rose, Moser and Allyn Public and Online Relations. The Scottsdale-based public relations firm has been hired by Republic Services.
The polling firm has done work for Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Sen. John McCain among many other candidates and companies across Arizona and the country.
The survey of 206 registered voters was conducted Jan. 15-17 seeking public opinion on a plan to reduce trash truck traffic in Paradise Valley by moving to a single-hauler system.
Voters were asked the following question:
“After many years of consideration, there is now a specific proposal to change the way trash collection takes place in the community. Essentially, the five current trash haulers in town would be replaced with one company after a competitive bidding process to determine rates and services. Based on what you know about the proposal, do you support or oppose the proposal?”
The results, which contain about a 7 percent margin for error, were:
- 59 percent in support.
- 33 percent who are in opposition.
- 6 percent are undecided.
Other poll findings show 79 percent of those surveyed believe Paradise Valley is headed in the right direction and the upcoming mayor’s race is wide open with 66 percent undecided; 22 percent favoring Councilman Mark Stanton; and 10 percent favoring Vice Mayor Jerry Bien-Willner.
The trash collection plan would consolidate trash collection service in Paradise Valley, reducing truck traffic and ensure the only trash collection trucks that serve Paradise Valley run on clean burning compressed natural gas, a Jan. 23 press release states. The plan also reduces rates for the vast majority of residents. The average household would save more than $50 a year under the proposal.
Interestingly, responders agreed with critics of the plan about choice, free markets, and monopolies. Yet voters overall supported the effort to reform the system by a substantial margin, the release states.
Under the proposed plan service choices such as one or twice a week trash, multiple cans, and recycling would all be maintained. There would be new services also included, such as Christmas tree and household hazardous waste disposal and shredding. The only thing that would change is the name on the truck.
Republic Services, an Arizona-based company would provide the services under the proposal, the release states. Republic Services was selected following a competitive bidding process.