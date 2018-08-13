Team Arizona golf chased down Team San Diego to claim Hogan Cup

After a second-place finish last year, team Arizona, representing the Junior Golf Association of Arizona, won the 50th Hogan Cup at Riverside Golf and Country Club in Portland, Ore.

The tournament was Saturday, Aug. 11 to Sunday, Aug. 12. The win marks Arizona’s second victory in the tournament’s 50-year history with the first coming 32 years ago in 1986, according to a press release.

In the four-person-team format, the three lowest individual scores each day determine the team total score. Medals are awarded to the top-three teams as well as the top-three individuals.

Arizona started play in the final round in second place, one shot behind first-round leaders San Diego. Riverside G&CC was playing noticeably tougher the second day with many teams shooting higher scores than the day before, a release states.

The squad from Arizona weathered the difficult conditions during the second round, finishing with a two-day total of 214-224 438 (6-over par). Mahanth Chirravuri and Gavin Aurilia tied for sixth place individually, finishing at 3-over par for the event. Jake Carlson and Tucker Clark finished tied for 10th at 4-over par, 148 over the two days.

The team from Southern California, winners in 2017, finished runner-up after firing 217-224 441 (9-over). First-round leaders San Diego earned third place, shooting 213-229 442 (10-over).

Nate Stember, representing Team Oregon, earned the individual title by one shot. Stember completed a comeback on the last day in the individual competition.

After starting 4-over through his first three holes, he played the final 33 holes at 4-under par. After a 2-over 74 on the first day, he shot a 2-under 70 the next day, one of just three players to finish under par during the final round.

Entering play on the last day, Mr. Stember was eight shots back. His even 144 total bested the field by one shot.

Three players tied for second place individually: Caden Fioroni (San Diego), Aidan Goodfellow (British Columbia) and Harrison Kingsley (Southern California). All players finished at 1-over 145 individually.