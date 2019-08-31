Suspects in Paradise Valley burglaries arrested in Tucson

The Tucson Police Department, working with the Paradise Valley Police Department, arrested two suspects for their reported involvement in a string of Valley burglaries.

Vincent Ward

Tucson police arrested Modesto Guillen and Vincent Ward in August for their involvement in several burglaries in the Town of Paradise Valley and Phoenix on April 8, according to a police report.

Police say the suspect(s) entered through unlocked doors and stole jewelry as well as a vehicle, which the Pima County Sheriff’s Department later recovered in Tucson.

Through investigative techniques, Paradise Valley and Tucson police detectives developed two suspects linked to several of these burglaries, according to a police report.

Modesto Guillen

Tucson police, with the assistance of The Paradise Valley Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit, say they executed search warrants Aug. 1 at two separate locations at which time several items of jewelry belonging to the victims were recovered.

That same date, Tucson detectives say they arrested Mr. Guillen who was later booked into the Pima County jail pending charges in Pima County for Trafficking in Stolen Property.

Paradise Valley police also intend on filing burglary charges on Mr. Guillen with the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office in reference to the incidents in Phoenix and Paradise Valley, according to a police report.

Tucson police later arrested Mr. Ward was later arrested on Aug. 15 at which time he was booked into the Pima County jail pending charges for Trafficking in Stolen Property and Misconduct Involving Weapons, according to a report.

PVPD reminds residents to not hesitate to call the police if you see anything suspicious in your neighborhood. The emergency number is 911 and the Paradise Valley Police Department crime stopper is (480) 948-7410 for any other types of call.