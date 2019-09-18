Suspects arrested in connection to home burglary

The Paradise Valley Police Department has arrested two people suspected of burglarizing a home in June, officials say.

On June 27, The Paradise Valley Police Department received a report of a burglary which had occurred in the 7600 block of Ironwood Drive.

Crystal S. Davis

The Paradise Valley Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit received information from the Phoenix Police Department, which led to the identification of two suspects, Crystal Davis and James McHenry.

Through investigative techniques, detectives were able to recover additional stolen property and link these suspects to additional crimes throughout the Valley, according to a police report.

The Paradise Valley Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit continued to follow up on the investigation and recently made two arrests related to these crimes.

James McHenry

On Sept. 12, Crystal S. Davis was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County’s Fourth Avenue jail pending charges for Trafficking in Stolen Property.

That same date, detectives arrested James McHenry who was also booked into the Maricopa County Fourth Avenue jail pending charges for Burglary Second Degree, Trafficking in Stolen Property, and Taking the Identity of Another Person.