Suspect arrested with drugs, police scanner in possession

One man has been arrested by Paradise Valley police following a traffic stop on Lincoln Drive.

At approximately 4:17 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 19, a Paradise Valley police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 4900 block of east Lincoln Drive.

During the traffic stop, the officer discovered the driver of the vehicle was driving with his Arizona driving privilege suspended, according to a police press release.

The suspect is 34-year-old Eric Collins of Phoenix, police officials said.

The driver was found to be in possession of dangerous drugs, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, burglary tools, a police scanner, gloves, numerous flashlights and an Alpha Key retail security device remover, according to police.

The driver was arrested and booked in to the Maricopa County jail.

Anyone with information on this incident or any other crimes is urged to call 480-948-7410.