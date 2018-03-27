Summer camp registration opens for Girl Scouts summer camps

Registration is open for the Girl Scouts–Arizona Cactus Pine-Council 2018 summer camps to be held statewide from June 3 to July 29.
Four camps will offer sessions varying in length, from weekend family camp and day camp, to overnight camps and three-week-long quests. Summer camp beginning on June 3 runs for nine weeks, with the last camp week starting July 29.
Camp locations are: The Parsons Leadership Center for Girls and Women at Camp South Mountain in Phoenix, Camp Maripai in Prescott, Shadow Rim Ranch in Payson and Willow Springs in Prescott.
Each camp has its own offerings along with traditional camp activities to accommodate the diverse interests of every girl, according to a press release.
Yet, the purpose of Girl Scout camp remains the same — to provide girls a safe and supportive place to have fun, make new friends, learn new skills and explore the outdoors, the release said.
“Girl Scout camps are about getting girls outdoors, letting them learn through experience, and building their self-confidence while helping them grow as leaders,” said GSACPC Outdoor Program Manager Justina Burks in a prepared statement.
“All our camps provide girls with opportunities for adventure — in an environment where they can be their true selves. Not only are our camps affordable, but we welcome all girls, K-12, regardless of whether they are Girl Scouts or not.”
The program focus of each camp:
- The Parsons Leadership Center is a new, state-of-the-art urban camp with sessions for both day and overnight campers. The programs include STEM-related activities, archery, swimming, arts and crafts plus field trips.
- Camp Maripai offers a traditional camp experience along with horsemanship programs for beginners through advanced riders.
- Shadow Rim Ranch has outdoor adventures such as hiking, canoeing, outdoor cooking, zip-lining and archery.
- Willow Springs emphasizes artistic endeavors like ceramics, fashion and theater, as well as hiking, archery, and aviation.
Registration offers tiered pricing and is on a first-come, first-served basis. Girls who are not Girl Scouts are welcome to register. To sign up, visit www.camplikeagirlscout.com.