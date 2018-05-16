Students invite the community to the PHX Fine Arts Fest on May 18

PHX Fine Arts Fest, a student-run event filled with performances, workshops and other activities to involve the community in the arts will take place 4-8 p.m., May 18 at Shadow Mountain High School, 2902 E. Shea Blvd.
The NVAA and arts programs of Shadow Mountain High School, Shea Middle School and Desert Cove Elementary School are hosting the event, according to a press release on the event partially funded by the City of Phoenix Youth Engagement Grant.
The free event is open to all ages and will have food trucks featured, the release noted.
“The process has been really rewarding and fun. Being a senior has brought a lot of stress and new adventures, but my favorite one has been getting together with a great group of students and planning an event focused on the arts, which has been a huge influence in my life. It has been challenging but immensely worthwhile. We hope to see as many people there as we can,” Taylor Call, a Shadow Mountain High School senior who’s one of the co-chairs on the PHX Fine Arts Fest planning committee, said in a prepared statement.
For information and to RSVP: www.tinyurl.com/phxfineartsfest.