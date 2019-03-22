Stellar Residential hosts unveiling of One Camelback Building in Phoenix

Stellar Residential hosted more than 50 guests at a March 21 ceremony honoring the end of construction for renovating and repurposing One Camelback into an apartment building.

According to a press release, the 11-story, 215,245-square-foot structure has been part of the uptown Phoenix landscape at Camelback Road and Central Avenue for three decades.

UEB handled construction while Erwin Architecture & Development was responsible for the designs for One Camelback Uptown Apartments, the release said. Described as “upscale,” the apartments will be introduced to the sought after and changing uptown Phoenix neighborhood in early 2020.

Part of Stellar Residential’s unveiling included a new management company overhaul to influence apartments owners’ assets personally without backend office management, the release noted.

“We have seen such an explosion of expertise-based companies launch in recent years, all surrounding the specific and unique facets of multifamily management,” said Vice President and Co-Founder of Stellar Residential Jay Dassele in a prepared statement . “Whether it’s accounting, HR, training or marketing, their wheels are already in motion and we hitch an economical ride.”

One Camelback will feature several amenities including a rooftop swimming pool, yoga lawn deck, lounge-style clubhouse, and electric car-charging stations. There will be 163 units offering 16 floor plans, including studio up to three-bedroom apartments, the release detailed.

The repurposing of One Camelback from office to residential is said to be the “most aggressive design and construction undertaking” ever in Phoenix, according to the release.

“We are excited to be such an integral part of the process,” said President and Founder of Stellar Residential Dale Phillips in a prepared statement.

“That’s why Stellar ‘moved into’ the building during the early stages of the demolition process. I feel a deep sense of responsibility on behalf of ownership to this iconic building and location. Immersing ourselves into the process allowed us to influence our vision for use of space, floor plan layouts, unit mix, amenities and services.”

Stellar Residential operates in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Flagstaff, added the release.