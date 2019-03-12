Statesman announces grand opening for Montreux in Desert Ridge

The Statesman Group has leasing opportunities for the first phase of Montreux, a $74 million luxury apartment community in the Desert Ridge neighborhood.

A grand opening will be held at the Montreux Leasing Gallery, 5550 E. Deer Valley Drive in Phoenix, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, March 15 and Saturday, March 16; and from 12 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, according to a press release.

There will be light refreshments and guests will have the opportunity to view floorplans and “secure the best residences with the best views,” according to the release describing the property located on the east side of Deer Valley Road between 52nd and 56th streets.

Montreux offers 335 one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury apartments ranging in size from 805 to 1,518 square feet with rent starting from $1,475 per month, the release said.

Move-ins are expected this summer as Statesman nears completion on the first phase, which features the first of three buildings, 143 residences and a lineup of resort-style amenities. The entire project is expected to be completed by year’s end.

A family-owned and operated real estate development company, Statesman owns 50 acres of land within the Desert Ridge master-planned community with more than $200 million in residential development underway, the release said.

“For Montreux, we conducted a number of focus groups to determine what prospective residents liked, disliked and wanted to see in the current multifamily market in the Valley and found that storage, sound and parking were the three biggest issues often associated with apartments,” said Alana Mann, The Statesman Group president and owner, in a prepared statement.

“We were able to take that feedback to design and develop Montreux to feature condominium-grade apartments that are larger and unlike anything else in this area with first-to-market, air-conditioned storage for larger items like Christmas trees and golf clubs attached to most units; secure underground parking; and extensive measures put in place to mitigate sound.”

In addition to a host of amenities, another attraction for residents is that Montreux is located across the street from High Street and adjacent to Desert Ridge Marketplace, allowing access to dining, shopping and nightlife near the community, the release added.