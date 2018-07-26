State arts commission gives $2.65 million to nonprofit programs

Rosie’s House: A Music Academy for Children, received a Community Investment Grant of $14,000. Above is Salvatore Papandrea, a Rosie’s House student. (Submitted photo)

The Arizona Commission on the Arts awarded 233 grants to Arizona arts organizations, festivals and programs throughout the state, including to Phoenix-based Rosie’s House: A Music Academy for Children, which received a Community Investment Grant of $14,000.

At a quarterly meeting in June, the governor-appointed board of the commission, a state agency that also administers funds from the National Endowment for the Arts, approved $2.65 million in grants to Arizona nonprofit arts organizations, festivals, schools, and community-based programs throughout the state, according to a release.

A total of 43 Festival Grants were awarded, totaling $114,000.

Seven Strengthening Schools Through Arts Partnerships grants were awarded, totaling $127,041.

A total of 183 Community Investment Grants were awarded, totaling $2.41 million.

Phoenix grantees included:

  • Act One, $16,000, Community Investment Grant
  • African Association of Arizona, $2,000, Festival
  • Arab American Festival, $3,000, Festival
  • Arizona Art Alliance, $3,500, Community Investment Grant
  • Arizona Asian American Association, $3,000, Festival
  • Arizona Dance Education Organization, $3,500, Community Investment Grant
  • Arizona Jewish Historical Society, $19,000, Community Investment Grant
  • Arizona Masterworks Chorale, $2,500, Community Investment Grant
  • Arizona Matsuri, $3,000, Festival
  • Arizona Opera Company, $47,000, Community Investment Grant
  • Arizona Theatre Company, $40,000, Community Investment Grant
  • Artlink, Inc., $3,000, Festival
  • Ballet Arizona, $40,000, Community Investment Grant
  • Black Theatre Troupe Inc., $10,500, Community Investment Grant
  • CALA Alliance (Celebración Artística de las Américas), $10,500, Community Investment Grant
  • Cardboard House Press, $3,500, Community Investment Grant
  • Children’s Museum of Phoenix, $60,000, Community Investment Grant
  • Childsplay, Inc., $55,000, Community Investment Grant
  • Convergence Ballet Company, $3,500, Community Investment Grant
  • Create Academy, $17,500, Strenghtening Schools Through Arts Partnerships Grant
  • Detour Company Theater Inc., $10,500, Community Investment Grant
  • Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona, $28,000, Community Investment Grant
  • Grand Canyon Men’s Chorale, $5,500, Community Investment Grant
  • Great Arizona Puppet Theater, $14,000, Community Investment Grant
  • Heard Museum, $47,000, Community Investment Grant
  • Heritage Square Foundation, $9,000, Community Investment Grant
  • Itheatre Collaborative, $5,000, Community Investment Grant
  • Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix, $3,000, Festival
  • Jazz in Arizona Inc., $14,000, Community Investment Grant
  • Movement Source, Inc., $3,500, Community Investment Grant
  • Musica Nova, Inc., $5,500, Community Investment Grant
  • Musical Instrument Museum, $55,000, Community Investment Grant
  • North Valley Symphony Orchestra, $5,500, Community Investment Grant
  • Oh My Ears, $2,000, Festival
  • Phoenix Art Museum, $47,000, Community Investment Grant
  • Phoenix Blues Society, $3,000, Festival
  • Phoenix Boys Choir, $16,000, Community Investment Grant
  • Phoenix Center for the Arts, $22,000, Community Investment Grant
  • Phoenix Chamber Music Society, $14,000, Community Investment Grant
  • Phoenix Chorale, $22,000, Community Investment Grant
  • Phoenix Conservatory of Music, $19,000, Community Investment Grant
  • Phoenix Film Foundation, $14,000, Community Investment Grant
  • Phoenix Girls Chorus, Inc., $22,000, Community Investment Grant
  • Phoenix Institute of Contemporary Art, $5,500, Community Investment Grant
  • Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture, $25,000, Community Investment Grant
  • Phoenix Performing Arts Center, Inc., $16,000, Community Investment Grant
  • Phoenix Symphony Association, $40,000, Community Investment Grant
  • Phoenix Theatre, Inc., $60,000, Community Investment Grant
  • Phoenix Women’s Chorus, $5,500, Community Investment Grant
  • ProMusica Arizona Chorale & Orchestra, $5,500, Community Investment Grant
  • Red Rocks Music Festival, $5,500, Community Investment Grant
  • Rising Youth Theatre, $5,000, Community Investment Grant
  • Rosie’s House: A Music Academy for Children, $14,000, Community Investment Grant
  • Scorpius Dance Theatre, $3,500, Community Investment Grant
  • Shemer Art Center, $9,000, Community Investment Grant
  • Solano Elementary, $13,160, Strenghtening Schools Through Arts Partnerships Grant
  • Space 55 Theater Ensemble, $2,500, Community Investment Grant
  • Stray Cat Theatre, $5,500, Community Investment Grant
  • The Latina Dance Project, $2,000, Festival
  • The Orpheus Male Chorus of Phoenix, $8,000, Community Investment Grant
  • Valley Youth Theatre, $16,000, Community Investment Grant
  • Voices of the Desert, $5,000, Community Investment Grant
  • Wilson Primary School, $22,500, Strenghtening Schools Through Arts Partnerships Grant
  • Xico, Inc., $9,000, Community Investment Grant
  • Young Arts Arizona LTD, $8,000, Community Investment Grant
  • Young Sounds of Arizona, $2,500, Community Investment Grant

A full list of grantees can be found at azarts.gov/grant-news/fiscal-year-2019-grantees.

