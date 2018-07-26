State arts commission gives $2.65 million to nonprofit programs

The Arizona Commission on the Arts awarded 233 grants to Arizona arts organizations, festivals and programs throughout the state, including to Phoenix-based Rosie’s House: A Music Academy for Children, which received a Community Investment Grant of $14,000.

At a quarterly meeting in June, the governor-appointed board of the commission, a state agency that also administers funds from the National Endowment for the Arts, approved $2.65 million in grants to Arizona nonprofit arts organizations, festivals, schools, and community-based programs throughout the state, according to a release.

A total of 43 Festival Grants were awarded, totaling $114,000.

Seven Strengthening Schools Through Arts Partnerships grants were awarded, totaling $127,041.

A total of 183 Community Investment Grants were awarded, totaling $2.41 million.

Phoenix grantees included:

Act One, $16,000, Community Investment Grant

African Association of Arizona, $2,000, Festival

Arab American Festival, $3,000, Festival

Arizona Art Alliance, $3,500, Community Investment Grant

Arizona Asian American Association, $3,000, Festival

Arizona Dance Education Organization, $3,500, Community Investment Grant

Arizona Jewish Historical Society, $19,000, Community Investment Grant

Arizona Masterworks Chorale, $2,500, Community Investment Grant

Arizona Matsuri, $3,000, Festival

Arizona Opera Company, $47,000, Community Investment Grant

Arizona Theatre Company, $40,000, Community Investment Grant

Artlink, Inc., $3,000, Festival

Ballet Arizona, $40,000, Community Investment Grant

Black Theatre Troupe Inc., $10,500, Community Investment Grant

CALA Alliance (Celebración Artística de las Américas), $10,500, Community Investment Grant

Cardboard House Press, $3,500, Community Investment Grant

Children’s Museum of Phoenix, $60,000, Community Investment Grant

Childsplay, Inc., $55,000, Community Investment Grant

Convergence Ballet Company, $3,500, Community Investment Grant

Create Academy, $17,500, Strenghtening Schools Through Arts Partnerships Grant

Detour Company Theater Inc., $10,500, Community Investment Grant

Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona, $28,000, Community Investment Grant

Grand Canyon Men’s Chorale, $5,500, Community Investment Grant

Great Arizona Puppet Theater, $14,000, Community Investment Grant

Heard Museum, $47,000, Community Investment Grant

Heritage Square Foundation, $9,000, Community Investment Grant

Itheatre Collaborative, $5,000, Community Investment Grant

Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix, $3,000, Festival

Jazz in Arizona Inc., $14,000, Community Investment Grant

Movement Source, Inc., $3,500, Community Investment Grant

Musica Nova, Inc., $5,500, Community Investment Grant

Musical Instrument Museum, $55,000, Community Investment Grant

North Valley Symphony Orchestra, $5,500, Community Investment Grant

Oh My Ears, $2,000, Festival

Phoenix Art Museum, $47,000, Community Investment Grant

Phoenix Blues Society, $3,000, Festival

Phoenix Boys Choir, $16,000, Community Investment Grant

Phoenix Center for the Arts, $22,000, Community Investment Grant

Phoenix Chamber Music Society, $14,000, Community Investment Grant

Phoenix Chorale, $22,000, Community Investment Grant

Phoenix Conservatory of Music, $19,000, Community Investment Grant

Phoenix Film Foundation, $14,000, Community Investment Grant

Phoenix Girls Chorus, Inc., $22,000, Community Investment Grant

Phoenix Institute of Contemporary Art, $5,500, Community Investment Grant

Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture, $25,000, Community Investment Grant

Phoenix Performing Arts Center, Inc., $16,000, Community Investment Grant

Phoenix Symphony Association, $40,000, Community Investment Grant

Phoenix Theatre, Inc., $60,000, Community Investment Grant

Phoenix Women’s Chorus, $5,500, Community Investment Grant

ProMusica Arizona Chorale & Orchestra, $5,500, Community Investment Grant

Red Rocks Music Festival, $5,500, Community Investment Grant

Rising Youth Theatre, $5,000, Community Investment Grant

Rosie’s House: A Music Academy for Children, $14,000, Community Investment Grant

Scorpius Dance Theatre, $3,500, Community Investment Grant

Shemer Art Center, $9,000, Community Investment Grant

Solano Elementary, $13,160, Strenghtening Schools Through Arts Partnerships Grant

Space 55 Theater Ensemble, $2,500, Community Investment Grant

Stray Cat Theatre, $5,500, Community Investment Grant

The Latina Dance Project, $2,000, Festival

The Orpheus Male Chorus of Phoenix, $8,000, Community Investment Grant

Valley Youth Theatre, $16,000, Community Investment Grant

Voices of the Desert, $5,000, Community Investment Grant

Wilson Primary School, $22,500, Strenghtening Schools Through Arts Partnerships Grant

Xico, Inc., $9,000, Community Investment Grant

Young Arts Arizona LTD, $8,000, Community Investment Grant

Young Sounds of Arizona, $2,500, Community Investment Grant

A full list of grantees can be found at azarts.gov/grant-news/fiscal-year-2019-grantees.