State arts commission gives $2.65 million to nonprofit programs

The Arizona Commission on the Arts awarded 233 grants to Arizona arts organizations, festivals and programs throughout the state, including to Phoenix-based Rosie’s House: A Music Academy for Children, which received a Community Investment Grant of $14,000.
At a quarterly meeting in June, the governor-appointed board of the commission, a state agency that also administers funds from the National Endowment for the Arts, approved $2.65 million in grants to Arizona nonprofit arts organizations, festivals, schools, and community-based programs throughout the state, according to a release.
A total of 43 Festival Grants were awarded, totaling $114,000.
Seven Strengthening Schools Through Arts Partnerships grants were awarded, totaling $127,041.
A total of 183 Community Investment Grants were awarded, totaling $2.41 million.
Phoenix grantees included:
- Act One, $16,000, Community Investment Grant
- African Association of Arizona, $2,000, Festival
- Arab American Festival, $3,000, Festival
- Arizona Art Alliance, $3,500, Community Investment Grant
- Arizona Asian American Association, $3,000, Festival
- Arizona Dance Education Organization, $3,500, Community Investment Grant
- Arizona Jewish Historical Society, $19,000, Community Investment Grant
- Arizona Masterworks Chorale, $2,500, Community Investment Grant
- Arizona Matsuri, $3,000, Festival
- Arizona Opera Company, $47,000, Community Investment Grant
- Arizona Theatre Company, $40,000, Community Investment Grant
- Artlink, Inc., $3,000, Festival
- Ballet Arizona, $40,000, Community Investment Grant
- Black Theatre Troupe Inc., $10,500, Community Investment Grant
- CALA Alliance (Celebración Artística de las Américas), $10,500, Community Investment Grant
- Cardboard House Press, $3,500, Community Investment Grant
- Children’s Museum of Phoenix, $60,000, Community Investment Grant
- Childsplay, Inc., $55,000, Community Investment Grant
- Convergence Ballet Company, $3,500, Community Investment Grant
- Create Academy, $17,500, Strenghtening Schools Through Arts Partnerships Grant
- Detour Company Theater Inc., $10,500, Community Investment Grant
- Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona, $28,000, Community Investment Grant
- Grand Canyon Men’s Chorale, $5,500, Community Investment Grant
- Great Arizona Puppet Theater, $14,000, Community Investment Grant
- Heard Museum, $47,000, Community Investment Grant
- Heritage Square Foundation, $9,000, Community Investment Grant
- Itheatre Collaborative, $5,000, Community Investment Grant
- Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix, $3,000, Festival
- Jazz in Arizona Inc., $14,000, Community Investment Grant
- Movement Source, Inc., $3,500, Community Investment Grant
- Musica Nova, Inc., $5,500, Community Investment Grant
- Musical Instrument Museum, $55,000, Community Investment Grant
- North Valley Symphony Orchestra, $5,500, Community Investment Grant
- Oh My Ears, $2,000, Festival
- Phoenix Art Museum, $47,000, Community Investment Grant
- Phoenix Blues Society, $3,000, Festival
- Phoenix Boys Choir, $16,000, Community Investment Grant
- Phoenix Center for the Arts, $22,000, Community Investment Grant
- Phoenix Chamber Music Society, $14,000, Community Investment Grant
- Phoenix Chorale, $22,000, Community Investment Grant
- Phoenix Conservatory of Music, $19,000, Community Investment Grant
- Phoenix Film Foundation, $14,000, Community Investment Grant
- Phoenix Girls Chorus, Inc., $22,000, Community Investment Grant
- Phoenix Institute of Contemporary Art, $5,500, Community Investment Grant
- Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture, $25,000, Community Investment Grant
- Phoenix Performing Arts Center, Inc., $16,000, Community Investment Grant
- Phoenix Symphony Association, $40,000, Community Investment Grant
- Phoenix Theatre, Inc., $60,000, Community Investment Grant
- Phoenix Women’s Chorus, $5,500, Community Investment Grant
- ProMusica Arizona Chorale & Orchestra, $5,500, Community Investment Grant
- Red Rocks Music Festival, $5,500, Community Investment Grant
- Rising Youth Theatre, $5,000, Community Investment Grant
- Rosie’s House: A Music Academy for Children, $14,000, Community Investment Grant
- Scorpius Dance Theatre, $3,500, Community Investment Grant
- Shemer Art Center, $9,000, Community Investment Grant
- Solano Elementary, $13,160, Strenghtening Schools Through Arts Partnerships Grant
- Space 55 Theater Ensemble, $2,500, Community Investment Grant
- Stray Cat Theatre, $5,500, Community Investment Grant
- The Latina Dance Project, $2,000, Festival
- The Orpheus Male Chorus of Phoenix, $8,000, Community Investment Grant
- Valley Youth Theatre, $16,000, Community Investment Grant
- Voices of the Desert, $5,000, Community Investment Grant
- Wilson Primary School, $22,500, Strenghtening Schools Through Arts Partnerships Grant
- Xico, Inc., $9,000, Community Investment Grant
- Young Arts Arizona LTD, $8,000, Community Investment Grant
- Young Sounds of Arizona, $2,500, Community Investment Grant
A full list of grantees can be found at azarts.gov/grant-news/fiscal-year-2019-grantees.