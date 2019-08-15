St. Vincent de Paul renovates its medical, dental center

The Virginia G. Piper Medical & Dental Clinic in Phoenix. (Submitted photo)

To better serve the underserved and uninsured members of the community, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul renovated and expanded the Virginia G. Piper Medical & Dental Clinic on its main campus and unveiled the newly finished project Thursday, Aug. 8.

The redesigned space featuring a bright interior, new flooring, fresh paint and twice as many patient care spaces will allow SVdP’s charityclinic to not only serve more patients but provide them with high-quality health care in a state-of-the-art facility, according to a press release.

“For some of the most vulnerable members of our community, St. Vincent de Paul truly is the last resort,” SVdP Executive Director Steve Zabilski said in a prepared statement.

“Because of this, we have always done everything in our power to provide them with the care, support and healing they need, and the Virginia G. Piper Medical & Dental Clinic plays a key role in fulfilling that mission. This expansion was made possible by the community so we want everyone to be as proud as we are of what we have accomplished here and will continue to accomplish together.”

Last year, the Virginia G. Piper Medical & Dental Clinic provided 15,800 medical and dental visits to uninsured and low-income patients who would otherwise forgo even the most discounted health and dental care because of financial strain. The clinic is funded solely on private donations and philanthropic support from the business community.

With this expansion and continued support of the community, SVdP hopes to double its patient visits and serve more in need, a release states.

Through the renovation, the dental clinic, housed in the building’s Delta Dental of Arizona Oral Health Center, expanded from eight to 16 dental chairs and expects to be fully operational and accepting additional patients by the end of August. The medical clinic expanded from five to 11 exam rooms and is already serving more uninsured patients in need.

This expansion makes up the second phase of a $16 million capital project — the first such project for SVdP in 25 years. The first phase established the Diane & Bruce Halle Center for Hope and Healing in 2018, which houses SVdP’s transitional shelter and Resource Center.