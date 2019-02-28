Smoke Tree Resort developers host citizen review meeting

Developers of Smoke Tree Resort hosted a Citizen Review Meeting Monday, Feb. 18 to present the planned redevelopment of the resort property to Paradise Valley neighbors and community leaders.

Originally opened in 1966 and operating in perpetuity since, Smoke Tree Resort is a 5.3-acre resort property residing at the commercial interface of Lincoln Drive and Scottsdale Road.

The resort, according to a press release, has historical presence at the entrance to the Town of Paradise Valley and is like a gateway to the town. Since inception, the resort has yet to undergo any significant renovations or expansions beyond general maintenance and upkeep.

The vision for the transformation of the Smoke Tree Resort is to welcome guests to a four-star “local-centric” hospitality experience in both form and substance.

This is to be achieved through active forward-facing components and lifestyle programmatic aspects. The existing resort has 23 of its 32 guest rooms in use.

The revitalization of the resort will retain its charming essence while providing the scale and quality of amenities sought by today’s traveler; the specifics of which include 150 guest rooms, 30 resort dwelling units, special event venues and a neighborhood local-centric fresh market and eatery concept.

The environment will not include the typical resort perimeter walls or gates, a release claims. Instead, setbacks that align with existing buildings are desired, including a bicycle/pedestrian path that shall weave the resort into the local tapestry.

The local team of new owners and operator detailed their plans for redevelopment of the resort property and highlighted key synergies aligning with the town’s need for fiscal health, economic diversification and quality of life.

Balancing the critical mass of modern day resort programming within the small scale of this five-acre Lincoln Drive frontage site can be achieved within the flexibility of the current resort zoning and the East Lincoln Drive

Development overlay to the best interests of the Town of Paradise Valley, a release states.

Key project details include:

Additional hotel rooms with resort residence quality;

Neighborhood amenities: local-centric Café/Market/Restaurant/Bar -On-site entertainment venues for small events and family gatherings -Integrated landscaping and pedestrian corridors for neighborhood access;

Modern guest amenities and building design to compliment the pivotal site; and

Tax Revenue increase estimated at 12 times current level.

PHX Architecture presented recent updates to the project submission at the Citizen’s Review Meeting which included a reduced total room count.

Jason Walton of Ventana Hotel Group, partner and resort operations, presented the vision for design and activation of the resort property, which includes a neighborhood-integrated environment, landscaping and stately Santa Barbara-style architecture with airy design elements and “a classic Paradise Valley feel.”

Mr. Walton emphasized the property’s commitment to becoming a destination for charming events and social functions with an ability to host small to mid-size events and functions on the pavilion and terraces at the interior of the property.

Smoke Tree Resort will offer a pool area with shaded cabanas.

The question-and-answer segment of the Feb. 18 meeting presented a discussion with the neighborhood.

Smoke Tree developers addressed a number of key topics including construction timelines, property food and beverage programs, proposed room rates and resort dwelling unit pricing.

With some Paradise Valley councilmembers in attendance, the group also answered questions regarding potential expansion of Quail Run Road as indicated in the town’s general plan.

Developers of Smoke Tree Resort affirmed their position that further development of the road is not needed for the redevelopment of Smoke Tree Resort and therefore not intended by or supported by the project.

Smoke Tree Resort developers anticipate completion by late 2020.