Shemer Art Center hosts “Meet Our Gift Shop Artists” Day, Dec. 1

The Shemer Art Center invites the public to “Meet our Gift Shop Artists” Day, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 1 at 5005 E. Camelback Road in Phoenix.

During the day, several of the Shemer’s gift shop artists will be available throughout the art center to showcase their works and answer questions about their creations and inspirations, according to a press release.

Works of art to be showcased by the artists will include ceramics, watercolor, jewelry, fiber, silk scarves, fused glass, monoprints and more. A gift-wrapping table will also be set up for customer convenience, the release said.

“The Shemer Art Center is the perfect place to stop by and pick up a unique, one-of-a-kind artist gift for the holidays,” said Shonna James, president and executive director of the Shemer Art Center, in a prepared statement. “Purchases benefit both the artists and the Shemer Art Center, and they support an Arcadia (local, Phoenix-based) business! We look forward to showcasing our artists and their works of art on this special day!”

The Shemer Art Center was the first home built in Arcadia. Originally constructed in 1919 for the foreman of the Arcadia Water Company, it was renovated twice over the years, and in 1984 it was purchased by Martha Shemer, who donated it to the City of Phoenix, detailed the release.

Called a “home for the arts” because of a warm, inviting setting for Arcadia residents and visitors to the state, the center is a place to enjoy and learn about visual art through fun and affordable classes, lectures, workshops, exhibits and events, according to the release.

Year-round instruction is offered by professional teaching artists in drawing, painting, printmaking, sculpture, ceramics, mixed media and photography. There is an on-site gift shop with a variety of unique pieces produced by Arizona artists, the release said.

The sculpture garden on the grounds of the Shemer Art Center features large-scale outdoor art works produced by some of Arizona’s premier sculptors, all for viewing and some for sale, the release noted.

In 1992, the center was selected as one of the original 25 City of Phoenix Points of Pride; and in 2015, it was named “One of the 10 Best Museums in Phoenix” by USA Today.

For more information, visit shemerartcenter.org or call 602-262-4727.