Shannon Shields is named Gatorade Arizona Volleyball Player of the Year

The Gatorade Company names Shannon Shields of Xavier College Prep its 2018-19 Gatorade Arizona Volleyball Player of the Year.

Miss. Shields is the fourth Gatorade Arizona Volleyball Player of the Year to be chosen from Xavier College Prep, according to a press release.

In its 34th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, the award, recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.

Distinguished as Arizona’s best high school volleyball player, Miss. Shields is a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Volleyball Player of the Year award to be announced later this month.

She joins an elite alumni association of state award-winners in 12 sports, the release said of the 5-foot-9 senior setter who led the Gators to a 33-9 record and a second-straight Conference 6A state championship this past season; amassed 974 assists and 401 digs to go with 143 kills, 49 service aces and 39 blocks.

“Shannon is such a dynamic player and her passing is spot-on,” said Ben Maxfield, head coach of Corona del Sol High in a prepared statement. “She brings energy and tenacity to the court, especially in her defense and running of the court.”

An American Volleyball Coaches Association Second Team All-American selection, Miss. Shields, also the Conference 6A Premier Region Player of the Year, concluded her prep volleyball career with 3,704 assists, 1,172 digs and 519 kills.

A member of the Xavier student council, Miss. Shields has maintained a weighted 3.87 GPA in the classroom. She has signed a National Letter of Intent to play volleyball on scholarship at the University of Louisville this fall.

She has volunteered locally with Kitchen on the Streets, a service that feeds the homeless, and she has donated her time to multiple community service initiatives through the National Charity League.

As a part of Gatorade’s cause marketing platform “Play it Forward,” Miss. Shields has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of her choice. She is also eligible to submit an essay to win one of 12 $10,000 spotlight grants for the organization of choice, which will be announced throughout the year.

Since the program’s inception in 1985, Gatorade Player of the Year award recipients have won hundreds of professional and college championships, the release stated, adding that many “have also turned into pillars in their communities, becoming coaches, business owners and educators.”