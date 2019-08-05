Scott serves with ‘versatile’ U.S. Navy Helicopter Squadron in Hawaii

Petty Officer Third Class Kody Scott, a Phoenix native and 2015 Scottsdale Christian Academy graduate, serves in the U.S. Navy with Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron stationed in Hawaii. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class David Finley)

Petty Officer Third Class Kody Scott, a Phoenix native, is stationed at the U.S. Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe Bay.

The 2015 Scottsdale Christian Academy graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy with Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron, according to a press release on Mr. Scott, a Navy yeoman.

He serves with HSM 37, which is described as a “versatile squadron capable of completing a number of important missions for the Navy with the MH-60R Seahawk helicopter.”

A Navy yeoman is responsible for providing administrative support to the squadron. Mr. Scott credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned in Phoenix.

“My hometown has taught me the value of staying patient and staying active,” said Mr. Scott in a prepared statement.

Stationed in Hawaii, which many defense circles refer to as the gateway to the Pacific, means Mr. Scott is serving in a part of the world noted for its new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“Our priorities center on people, capabilities and processes, and will be achieved by our focus on speed, value, results and partnerships,” said Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer in a prepared statement.

“Readiness, lethality and modernization are the requirements driving these priorities.”

Serving in the Navy is a continuing tradition of military service for Mr. Scott, who has military ties with family members who have previously served. He is honored to carry on that family tradition, the release said.

“My mom, uncle and grandfather all served in the Air Force, so it means a lot to also serve,” said Mr. Scott. “They influenced my decision to join.”

With many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community, and career, Mr. Scott is said to be proudest of advancing to petty officer third class.

“I scored well on my yeoman exam and received a good evaluation, showing my strong work ethic,” said Mr. Scott.

A member of one of the U.S. Navy’s “most relied-upon assets,” Mr. Scott and other sailors are part of a lasting legacy with the Navy.

“Serving in the Navy takes hard work and discipline, but I like the stability,” Mr. Scott said.