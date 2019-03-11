Schulman is Ronald McDonald House Charities chief operations officer

Kerry Schulman, a former McDonald’s owner-operator and previous board member is the new Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central and Northern Arizona chief operations officer.

According to a press release, Mrs. Schulman will manage the organization’s day-to-day operations. She served on the RMHC-CNAZ board for three years and the board’s executive committee for one-and-a-half years.

Her experience includes helping guide a record-breaking event that attracted a crowd of 700 people and generated more than $500,000, according to the release noting her contribution from co-chairing the organization’s primary fund-raising event.

“Kerry brings an incredible combination of experience, talent and passion to her new role at House,” said RMHC-CNAZ CEO Nancy Roach in a prepared statement.

“Her skills as a business owner and her obvious commitment to Ronald McDonald House Charities will make an immediate impact on our mission to provide a home-away-from-home to families whose children are undergoing medical care in the Valley. We’re so pleased to have her as part of our team.”

Before becoming a McDonald’s owner-operator in 2016, Mrs. Schulman’s experience included responsibilities with Cardinal Health and Johnson & Johnson, according to the release.

She and her husband, Brian, a partner at Ballard Spahr for 25 years, have three children, Rachael, who attends the the Missouri School of Journalism – University of Missouri; Ethan who will study business at the University of Arizona in the fall; and Jonathan, a high school sophomore.

The family lives in Arcadia, the release said.