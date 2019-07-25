Sandra Day O’Connor House is named to national historic places registry

The former home of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor was named to the National Register of Historic Places Submitted photo

The historic former home of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor was recently named to the National Register of Historic Places.

The nomination was prepared by the State Historic Preservation Office in collaboration with the Sandra Day O’Connor Institute, along with Justice O’Connor’s friends and colleagues to achieve the designation, according to a press release.

U.S. Senators Martha McSally and Krysten Sinema wrote letters of support to the National Parks Service, overseers of the National Register, the release said.

“Justice O’Connor’s adobe home deserves this historic designation,” said Matt Feeney, O’Connor Institute Chairman of the Board, in a prepared statement.

“Her storied life is symbolized by this iconic structure that embodies her character and quest for civil discourse.”

The National Register of Historic Places is the United States federal government’s official list of sites, buildings, structures and objects deemed worthy of preservation for its historical significance, the release noted.

“The O’Connor House now joins other historic houses, such as Jefferson’s Monticello and Washington’s Mt. Vernon,” Sarah Suggs, O’Connor Institute CEO, said in a prepared statement.

“The O’Connor House is conserved by the Sandra Day O’Connor Institute and is our inspiration to continue her lifetime work of civil discourse, civic engagement and civics education.”

According to the release, The Sandra Day O’Connor house was built, by she and her husband John in 1958, of adobe made from mud and soil collected in the Salt River.

They raised their three sons, Scott, Brian and Jay during the decades there while Sandra Day O’Connor’s career blossomed, the release added.

She served as an assistant Arizona attorney general, majority leader in the Arizona State Senate, judge in the Superior and Arizona Court of Appeals before being appointed by President Ronald Reagan to the United States Supreme Court in 1981.

Throughout the years, Sandra Day O’Connor hosted leaders and luminaries to discuss issues of the day, in an environment of civil discourse and mutual respect, the release detailed.

When the house was scheduled for demolition in 2006, community leaders rallied to save it and arranged to have the house moved, adobe brick by adobe brick to Papago Park in Tempe.

The house relocation was completed, in 2009, with the help of former Tempe Mayor Hugh Hallman, the release added.