Rommie Mojahed is named SVN’s ‘2018 Top Producer of the Year’

SVN Desert Commercial Advisors in Phoenix, nationally ranked every month by corporate headquarters in the top 10 SVN offices last year, also had a top-ranking advisor.

Rommie Mojahed, director of retail leasing and sales investments, was named to the SVNIC’s top 100 advisors across the nation throughout 2018, according to a press release.

With approximately 70 deals closed out in 2018, he was recently named the “2018 Top Producer of the Year,” the release said.

Mr. Mojahed began last year with closing out more than $4.6M in lease and sales transactions before February. He was also named a retail panelist last February at the IREM/CCIM Economic Forecast at the Arizona Biltmore.

An industry expert “who believes that there will be increased attention to more service-and entertainment- oriented tenants that will occupy vacant retail centers,” he was among panelists who addressed topics regarding the demand for brick-and-mortar tenants, such as healthcare clinics, gyms, dentist offices, and theaters.

Mr. Mojahed has sold multiple land parcels Valleywide, the release said, noting his lease transactions that closed for millions of dollars.

Last September, Mr. Mojahed was also a retail broker panelist at the Interface Phoenix Real Estate Conference in Scottsdale, joining a panel of CRE industry experts discussing the market and Valley projections.

He ended the year closing approximately $40M in transactions, the release said, noting his more than 30 current active listings, off market opportunities, and opportunity zone options by him and his retail team.