Revitalizing The SmokeTree Resort tops priorities since sale

Revitalizing The SmokeTree Resort at 7101 E. Lincoln Drive is among top priorities since being recently sold for reportedly more than $10 million.

The historic resort dates back to 1966 when it began operating, but since its inception “has not undergone any significant renovations beyond general maintenance,” according to a PHX Architecture correspondence on April 3.

A project narrative outlined recommendations to retain the resort’s legacy while modernizing standards now that Gentree LLC has purchased the property and is proposing an extreme makeover.

Gentree proposes amending the special-use permit designated for resort uses and building endeavors on a smaller-scale, five-acre site as the resort has 10 buildings, a pool area and 130 parking spaces located on the southeast corner of Lincoln Drive and Quail Run Road in the Town of Paradise Valley.

Since the resort hasn’t had any significant renovations beyond general maintenance, efforts will be planned to redevelop it as a one-of-a-kind destination luxury resort, maintaining its history and charm to complement Paradise Valley, stated a press release.

The release notes a recent partnership between Phoenix-based Geneva Holdings and Scottsdale-based Ventana Hotels and Resorts to bring the new development to fruition.

Among the first projects planned for the collaboration is a new boutique luxury resort concept. With that comes the need to add rooms and refurbish amenities for accommodating a host of long- and short-term guests.

Revitalization includes concepts of a neighborhood market, restaurant, a bicycle/pedestrian path.

Basic elements of the resort are: