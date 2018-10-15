Retail team joins Kidder Mathews’ Phoenix office

The retail brokerage team of Chuck Wells, Trask Switzenberg, Darrell DeShaw and Justin DiBiase has joined Kidder Mathews’ Phoenix office.

Prior to Kidder Mathews, the team was with Advisors Commercial Real Estate in Phoenix.

Mr. Wells is a 30-year industry veteran and “is recognized as one of Arizona’s leading tenant representation brokers,” according to a release.

He specializes in restaurants and hospitality and has represented clients including Chipotle, Smashburger, Hilton Hotels, Marriott Hotels and Bubba’s 33, a new concept owned by Texas Roadhouse.

Mr. Wells has been named a senior vice president in the firm.

“What makes Kidder Mathews attractive to us, is the structure of the company and its support system for both its agents and their clients,” Mr. Wells stated. “Being independently owned, Kidder Mathews rewards its agents, not investors, for their hard work and success; therefore, creating an additional incentive for agents to attract and retain clients.”

Mr. Switzenberg has more than eight years of experience in the commercial real estate industry.

He has been named a vice president in the firm. Prior to co-founding the Phoenix office of Advisors Commercial Real Estate, along with Wells, he worked for JLL and before that, he was with SR Commercial Real Estate.

Mr. DeShaw also has been named a vice president in the firm. He has 13-plus years of experience in the commercial real estate industry. Prior to joining Advisors Commercial Real Estate, he was with NAI Horizon and before that, a small boutique firm where he was involved in more than $62 million in retail investment sales, according to the release.

Mr. DiBiase also will join the team and will specialize in retail tenant representation.

“These guys are a perfect fit to bolster up our retail division and overall Kidder Mathews Phoenix office; we are very excited to have them,” stated Darren Tappen, managing partner of Kidder Mathews’ Phoenix office.

Kidder Mathews is the largest independently owned commercial real estate firm on the West Coast, with more than 700 real estate professionals and staff in 20 offices in Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada and Arizona, according to the release.