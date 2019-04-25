Results are in for PV Shred-a-thon, Electronic Recycling Event

About 157 cars streamed through for the April 20 event held at the Paradise Valley Police Department. (Submitted photo)

The Paradise Valley Police Department and Paradise Valley Wealth Management co-sponsored its 12th Annual Shred-a-thon.



About 157 cars came through for the event held on April 20 at the Paradise Valley Police Department, according to a press release. In addition to 443 boxes of documents shredded, AZStrut collected about 1,549 pounds of electronics to recycle.



The total weight of the shredded documents was 10,780 pounds, or the equivalent of 92 trees, the release said.

Donations of $ 1,710 benefiting The Paradise Valley Public Safety Foundation, Inc. was received for the town’s newly-formed 501(c)3 organization.



The new organization is designed to provide supplemental support to the Paradise Valley Police Department and public safety needs, the release added.



The next Shredathon and Electronics Recycling Event is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 26.



For more information, contact Paradise Valley Community Resource Officer Steven McGhee at 480-348-3567, or Mike Cummiskey of Paradise Valley Wealth Management at 480-483-3156.