Representative Syms commends enactment of Pam’s Law

Arizona Representative and Paradise Valley resident Maria Syms applauds the enactment of Pam’s Law, new legislation that aims to hold high-risk drivers accountable.

Pam’s Law, HB 2522, closes a loophole in Arizona law that prevented prosecutors from being able to file felony charges against a man driving on a suspended license after he ran a red light and killed a Chandler mother.

In 2016, Pamela Hesselbacher and her children were struck by a truck while walking across a crosswalk on their way home from the park. Her children suffered serious injuries, and Pamela was killed.

The driver had a suspended license for failure to maintain high-risk insurance. The driver was required to maintain high-risk insurance because he had a long history of driving violations, including several DUI charges. Despite his history, prosecutors could not file felony charges against the driver, according to a press release.

Representative Syms worked with Pamela’s family and Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich to introduce HB 2522. The new law permits prosecutors to bring felony charges against a driver who seriously injures or kills another person while committing a traffic violation and driving on a suspended license for failing to maintain high-risk insurance.