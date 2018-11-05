Rena Backer Ballet Studio presents The Nutcracker Ballet production

Rena Backer Ballet Studio will present its 10th annual production of The Nutcracker ballet on Dec. 8-9.

Under the artistic direction of Rena Backer, the performance is a partnership with the Military Assistance Mission to benefit military families in the state, according to a press release.

According to the release, Mrs. Backer is a member of “one of the most acclaimed families in ballet history” as her great grandmother, Alexandra Fedorova Fokine, traces a direct line to the original 1892 production in St. Petersburg.

Attendees can see guest artist, Klevis Tafaj, principal dancer with Ajkun Ballet Theatre perform at the annual production as the ballet provides outreach this year at Phoenix Children’s Hospital and a special show for Paradise Valley School District children.

The full length version will be performed at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8th and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9 at Horizon High School, 5601 East Greenway Rd. Admission is $5 with a new, unwrapped toy.

Go to: backerballet.com; azmam.org.