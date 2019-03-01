Reddall to be ordained Episcopal Diocese Bishop in Phoenix

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story misidentified the location as well as when Kirk Smith retired. We apologize for the confusion this may have caused.

The Episcopal Diocese of Arizona has elected Jennifer A. Reddall as the sixth bishop, making her the first woman to hold the title in this diocese.

Ms. Reddall was elected as bishop during the 58th Annual Diocesan Convention in October 2018, according to a press release.

Her consecration service — which includes a central prayer accompanying the laying on of hands in the ordination of bishops, priests and deacons and is called the prayer of consecration — will be Saturday, March 9 at 11 a.m. at Church for the Nations, 6225 N. Central Ave. in Phoenix. Tickets are required for the event.

Michael B. Curry, presiding bishop and primate for The Episcopal Church, will preside over the ceremony. Ms. Reddall succeeds Kirk Smith, who will remain as bishop until the end of the consecration service.