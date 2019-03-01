Reddall to be ordained Episcopal Diocese Bishop in Paradise Valley

The Episcopal Diocese of Arizona has elected Jennifer A. Reddall as the sixth bishop, making her the first woman to hold the title in this diocese.

Her ordination and consecration will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9 at the Christ Church of the Ascension, 4015 E. Lincoln Drive in the Town of Paradise Valley.

Ms. Reddall was elected as bishop during the 58th Annual Diocesan Convention in October 2018, according to a press release.

Her consecration service — which includes a central prayer accompanying the laying on of hands in the ordination of bishops, priests, and deacons, and is called the prayer of consecration — will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Church for the Nations, 6225 N. Central Ave. in Phoenix.

Michael B. Curry, presiding bishop and primate for The Episcopal Church, will preside over the ceremony. Ms. Reddall succeeds Kirk Smith, who retired in late 2018.