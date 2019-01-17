RED secures Sam Fox Restaurant at Block 23 in downtown Phoenix

Rapid construction is occurring as Block 23 in downtown Phoenix continues to take shape.

According to a press release, RED Development has announced its first restaurant tenant, Blanco Tacos & Tequila, a Fox Restaurant Concept that will open at the mixed-use destination by the end of the year.

As the sixth location for the brand, the 6,997 square-foot restaurant will expand Sam Fox’s presence in downtown and complement The Arrogant Butcher, a Sam Fox restaurant, located across the street at CityScape Phoenix, the release said.

“This will be a bigger and brighter Blanco experience, specifically created for Phoenix’s downtown life. The bar will be as busy as our dining room all day long, and the menu will have new items to complement our classics,” said founder, Sam Fox in a prepared statement. “We are thrilled to open this new Blanco as a part of the Block 23 project and join The Arrogant Butcher downtown.”

The modern, Mexican restaurant that serves everything from BBQ Pork tacos and Machaca enchiladas to vegetable fajitas, Mexican chopped salads and tequila-based cocktails, has been in the Valley since its debut in 2007.

The announcement follows RED noting its first office tenant last month, Ernst & Young, which signed a 20,000 square-foot office lease, the release said.

Highlights on Block 23: