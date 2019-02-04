Recruitment Part Deux: Paradise Valley seeks new town manager

Paradise Valley Town Council appears ready to move forward with its future town manager recruitment process, after a short-lived discussion on Jan. 24.

According to an updated brochure for the position by CPS HR Consulting, applications will be taken through Feb. 28. In past weeks, and on Jan. 24, the council partook in closed-door meetings to discuss their next steps in finding a town manager.

“We’re all up to speed on this topic I know,” Mayor Jerry Bien-Willner said at the Jan. 24 meeting.

“We’ve had discussions about the path forward in terms of contracting in executive session pursuant to the advice of our attorney, so I believe we’ve got an agreed upon by all council members, a great path forward to search for and find our next permanent manager.”

Paradise Valley has been without a permanent manager since August, when former Town Manager Kevin Burke announced his resignation to take a position with the city of Peoria.

Following Mr. Burke’s announcement in June 2018, the municipality named Mr. Dalke as its interim town manager simultaneously launching a nationwide search for the next permanent municipal leader.

For 23 years Mr. Dalke served the city of Goodyear, serving the last six years as its town manager.

The town contracted with a specialized executive search firm, CPS HR Consulting, and has been engaged in comprehensive recruitment efforts since July, which has included a national outreach process resulting in 65 applications for the position.

On Oct. 25 Town Council voted unanimously in naming Mark C. Perkins the next town manager of the Town of Paradise Valley. However, citing a very deep and long-standing tie to his community of Creve Coeur, Missouri, Mr. Perkins alerted the Town of Paradise Valley in

December that he wished to terminate his employment contract with the town.

The town at the time announced that they would wait for the incoming council to be seated in January 2019 before deciding how to move forward.

On Jan. 16, the council voted to amend Mr. Dalke’s scope of services agreement with Interim Public Management, that would allow him to continue with the municipality through the budget season.

Mr. Bien-Willner called CPS HR “a very strong search firm,” noting that they have an employee who knows the town well.

Other council members chimed in with support of Mr. Dalke remaining as interim town manager for the next few months, and support for the town manager recruitment.

News Services Editor Melissa Rosequist can be reached by e-mail at mrosequist@newszap.com or follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Mrosequist_