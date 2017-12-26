Rappelling with confidence for Special Olympics

The PV Dream Team comprised of police, police volunteers and friends of the police department raised $16,752 for Special Olympics Arizona when the team went rappelling “Over the Edge” of a 27-story building in Downtown Phoenix on Dec. 9, 2017.
In 2016, the PV team had only two participants for the annual event.
This year the PV team grew to 13 members with six women and seven men of diverse ages and backgrounds. There were students Sierra McGhee, Maverick Gamez, Kylie Neafus, and ACOPS Member Paul Moore’s daughter Jennifer Moore.
PV officers and siblings, Steven and Amy McGhee both went over the edge for their sibling who is a Special Olympic athlete.
Chief Pete Wingert and his daughter Hailey Wingert also both took the leap descending the Cityscape building. Even former Mayor Ed Winkler went over the edge for this good cause.
PV police volunteers Ellen Andeen and Rich Lyons took the steps off the building both with big smiles and positive attitudes all the way down. Officer Chris Hadley wore his Supermen shirt and cape and leapt off the tall building. And, Lieutenant Freeman Carney came blazing down very fast hardly touching the building.
Town residents including Rich Post and Hope and Jay Ozer and many others were present to cheer on the team.
The PV Dream Team were ranked fourth in collections out of 33 teams. Fundraising efforts benefit 16,000 Special Olympic Arizona athletes.
Mark your calendar for Over the Edge next year on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018.
You can support members reach their goals on the new Paradise Valley Police Dream Team fundraising page for 2018 located at https://www.classy.org/team/148233.
Anyone in PV who would like to rappel and raise money can sign up now to be part of the 2018 PV Police Dream Team by contacting Officer Steven McGhee of the PV police department at smcghee@paradisevalleyaz.gov
Editor’s Note: Julie Pace is a member of Paradise Valley Town Council and ACOPS Chair.