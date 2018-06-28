PVUSD seeks candidates for open positions, hosts job fair July 11

The Paradise Valley Unified School District Adminstrative Center is located 15002 N. 32nd Street in Phoenix. (Photo by: Skylar Clark)

The Paradise Valley Unified School District will host a job fair to fill open education support professional positions.

Prospective candidates are encouraged to dress appropriately to interview on the day of the job fair scheduled from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Wednesday, July 11 at the District Administrative Center, 15002 N. 32nd Street, Phoenix, according to a press release.

Based on 2017-18 salary data, Paradise Valley schools’ pay starts at more than neighboring school districts, noted the release, adding about the complete benefits package.

Open positions and duties include:

  • After school associates – Supervise and engage with students during elementary Mascot Club Programs before and after school; assist the site manager, prepare and implement games and activities while maintaining a welcoming and safe environment.
  • Bus aides – Support and assist special education students during transport to and from school and/or special activities.
  • Bus drivers – Transport students to and from school; candidates must have a certified five year motor vehicle record clear of any moving violations.
  • Childcare associates – Support instruction within an assigned program before, during, and/or after school.
  • Clerks – Greets and directs visitors, responds to inquiries and provides general clerical support.
  • Crossing guards – Ensure the safety and welfare of students in transit to and from school.
  • Facilities and construction maintenance technicians – Maintains facilities and addresses operational and safety concerns.
  • Nutrition and wellness workers – Supports food service personnel at an assigned location for food service activities; candidates will need a food handler’s card.
  • Paraeducators: special education- Assist in the supervision, care and instruction of special needs students in the regular classroom or in a self-contained classroom.
  • Preschool aides – Provide support to teachers in Community Education, Gifted and Title I Preschool programs; supervise and engage students in the learning process.

Potential candidates can contact Dr. Michelle Otstot at motstot@pvschools.net or 602-449-2185.

