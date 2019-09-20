PVPD responds to afternoon burglary reported Sept. 19

The Paradise Valley Police Department responded to a residential burglary at 4:34 p.m., Sept. 19, in the 4000 block of E. Keim Drive, in which an unknown suspect reportedly took several items from inside the home.

The PVPD Criminal Investigations Unit will follow up on this crime, according to a police press release, encouraging anyone with information about the burglary to call the police department at 480-948-7410.

Also call the police if anything suspicious is seen in the neighborhood. Call 911 for emergencies, according to the release.

Remember to always close the garage when not in use, lock doors and set the alarm. Motion and glass break sensors are an extremely important part of any alarm system, the release noted.

For a home security survey or tips on how to make the home safer, contact PVPD Community Resource Officer Steven McGhee at smcghee@paradisevalleyaz.gov.