PVEA collects for annual Prom Dresses and Ties even

The Paradise Valley Education Association is collecting prom attire for its annual Prom Dresses and Ties for PV Girls and Guys event.

According to a press release, items may be dropped from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., weekdays, through April 2, at the PVSchools’ District Administrative Center.

The Dresses and Ties for PV Girls and Guys event is organized and operated by volunteer teachers, who collect prom attire donations from the community, during the year.

PVSchools students are invited to visit the boutique prior to prom to select an outfit of his or her choice, according to the release.

PVEA is seeking the following items:

Dresses

Women’s shoes

Necklaces

Purses

Earrings

Tuxedos

Bowties

Formal vests

Men’s shoes

Go to: pvschools.net.