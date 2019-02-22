PVEA collects for annual Prom Dresses and Ties even

Feb 22nd, 2019 · by · Comments:

PVSchools students can visit the boutique for a prom outfit. (Submitted photo)

The Paradise Valley Education Association is collecting prom attire for its annual Prom Dresses and Ties for PV Girls and Guys event.

According to a press release, items may be dropped from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., weekdays, through April 2, at the PVSchools’ District Administrative Center.

The Dresses and Ties for PV Girls and Guys event is organized and operated by volunteer teachers, who collect prom attire donations from the community, during the year.

PVSchools students are invited to visit the boutique prior to prom to select an outfit of his or her choice, according to the release.

PVEA is seeking the following items:

  • Dresses
  • Women’s shoes
  • Necklaces
  • Purses
  • Earrings
  • Tuxedos
  • Bowties
  • Formal vests
  • Men’s shoes

Go to: pvschools.net.

Tags · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie