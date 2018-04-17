PV Town Council approves contract for culvert extension on McDonald Drive

The Paradise Valley Town Council approved a contract with Markham Contracting to work on the McDonald Drive Culvert Extension Capital Improvement Project.
The decision came at the council’s Thursday, April 12 council meeting at Town Hall, 6401 E. Lincoln Drive, as part of the consent agenda.
With the council’s approval, Town Manager Kevin Burke can execute a contract with Markham for construction on the project for no more than $183,362.41, which is in line with the quote the company submitted.
A culvert is a tunnel that carries a stream or open drain under a road or railroad. The project will focus on the culvert on McDonald Drive between 45th Street and Marston Drive.
Markham Contracting’s work will include construction on roadways, drainage structures, wet and dry utilities. This includes the removal as well as new construction on certain aspects of the culvert.
The contract stipulates that Markham will finish construction no later than Friday, May 11.
