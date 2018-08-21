PV resident, Xavier golfer win at Scottsdale Junior Championship

Paradise Valley resident Nicholas Kling and Xavier junior Ashley Menne both notched victories at the Scottsdale Junior Championship, which took place Saturday, Aug. 18 and Sunday, Aug. 19 at TPC Scottsdale.

This was Kling’s first victory of the season while Menne has posted six wins in the last six events she’s entered on the Junior Golf Association of Arizona, according to a press release.

Kling fired a pair of 2-under-par 69s (138) on TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course to win the Boys Championship division by two strokes over Alexander Yu of Gilbert, who finished at 2-under 140 (72-68) for the tournament.

Mahanth Chirravuri of Chandler finished in third at 1-under 141 (72-69). Fresh from an Arizona team win at the Hogan Cup, Chirravuri posted a clean 4-under 32 on the final nine holes of the tournament for his fifth top-3 finish of the season, a release states.

After a first round 3-over 74, Menne rebounded with a 2-under 69 to finish at 1-over 143 for the tournament, five shots clear of Avondale’s Carly Strole who finished at 6-over-par 148 (71-77).

Kyla Wilde of Phoenix finished in third place at 7-over-par 149 (76-73).

In the Boys 15-18 division, hosted on TPC’s Stadium and Champions Courses, Torin Dezzani of Honolulu took first-place honors in a 6-over 148 (72-76) performance.

Anawin Pikulthong of Gilbert blistered the field with a 7-under 137 (70-69) on McCormick Ranch Golf Club’s Pine courses in the Boys 13-14 division. Derick Pedrosa of Goodyear posted a win in the Boys 11-12 division (38-40—78, +6) at McCormick Ranch and Pierson Huyck of Phoenix posted a win in the Boy 10 and under division with a 17-over 89 (44-45).

Joy Callinan of Makawao, Hawaii won in the Girls 15-18 division at 9-over 151 (76-75). Samantha Olson of Phoenix claimed victory in the Girls 13-14 Division with a score of 8-over 152 (78-74).

Ailis Tribolet of Chandler prevailed in the Girls 11-12 division at 6-over 78 (38-40) And Alexis Lamadrid of Phoenix posted a 16-over 88 (44-44) to win in the Girls 10 and under division.