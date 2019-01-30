PV resident reports SUV vandalism, leads to pending criminal charges

A longtime Paradise Valley resident, whose SUV was vandalized at the Barking Dog Resort, is baffled by video showing the alleged vandal.

After arriving back from a recent trip and picking up her boarded pets at the facility, 8330 N. Pima Center Parkway, Terry Danziger noticed her Cadillac Escalade damaged.

She parked in an area that had exterior cameras that were able to “capture the perpetrator,” she said describing a key mark that went deep in the paint from one end of the car to the other.

“Normally, we never see a prosecution when cars are ‘keyed.’ In fact it is rare a suspect is ever identified,” Ms. Danziger said.

She expressed her dismay after seeing surveillance and a photo of a man scratching her car.

“How crazy is that?” she asked, adding that she was concerned about the “mental stability, or deep rooted anger,” of an individual who would do this to someone they have no connection to.

A vandalism report was filed with the Salt River Police Department, which requested the video from the pet facility and identified the man who was allegedly known to the facility workers.

Salt River police followed up by going to the individual’s home. After an initial denial, he was shown the video.

Ms. Danziger said the suspect “claimed it was an accident.”

“But, the scratch is 67-inches in length on the driver’s side of the car. Highly unlikely you don’t know you’re dragging against something for that length and amount of time, and down to the metal in some spots,” she said.

Although the suspect was originally given a misdemeanor vandalism citation to appear on Jan. 30 for an arraignment, after Salt River police received a repair cost estimate, based on the dollar level of criminal damage charges have escalated, police say.

The misdemeanor arrest citation was withdrawn but he will allegedly be charged with felony vandalism under ARS code 13-1602.B3. The case was referred to the county prosecutor; once received and entered in the Superior Court system, a docket number is assigned and a new arrest warrant will be issued, police said.

“At this time, the case is classified as a criminal damage incident and the suspect was identified,” said Salt River Police Spokesman Joseph Orozco.

He said the case is still developing and unable to provide further information at this time.